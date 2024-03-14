IOTA Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. IOTA has a market cap of $1.23 billion and $85.31 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,172,092,163 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

