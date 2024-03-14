Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 10,526 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 708% compared to the average daily volume of 1,302 call options.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.93. 8,739,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,190. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 327,200.0% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 181.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

