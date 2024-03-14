Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 49,117 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 120% compared to the average volume of 22,345 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

TEVA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.43. 9,256,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,802,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

