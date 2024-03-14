Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 21,765 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 75% compared to the average daily volume of 12,445 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $551,031.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,050,259 shares in the company, valued at $152,406,024.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 48,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $677,555.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,821 shares in the company, valued at $22,396,946.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $551,031.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,050,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,406,024.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,429 shares of company stock worth $6,455,062. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Fastly alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,924,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,051,000 after buying an additional 192,076 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $2,933,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,906,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,942,000 after buying an additional 162,659 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fastly by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Stock Performance

FSLY stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.75. 2,795,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,688. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.23. Fastly has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.25 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 26.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

