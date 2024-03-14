InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Short Interest Down 34.2% in February

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the February 14th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,502,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,577,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,673,000. G2 Capital Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $690,000.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.79. 72,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,095. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

