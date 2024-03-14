Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,885,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11,126% from the previous session’s volume of 34,612 shares.The stock last traded at $28.37 and had previously closed at $28.32.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $613.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 132,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

