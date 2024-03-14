Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,872,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the previous session’s volume of 2,104,463 shares.The stock last traded at $64.55 and had previously closed at $64.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,831,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 972,908 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,819,000 after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

