Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 754,207 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,255% from the previous session’s volume of 55,671 shares.The stock last traded at $49.10 and had previously closed at $49.26.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXF. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3,568.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.