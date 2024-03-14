Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Shares Acquired by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 16,026.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 308,198 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 61,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of BSMU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,501. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74.
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
