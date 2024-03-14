Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 103.2% from the February 14th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJR traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 19,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,503. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $22.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 975.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

