Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 103.2% from the February 14th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSJR traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 19,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,503. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $22.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
