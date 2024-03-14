InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2024

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVTGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

InvenTrust Properties has a payout ratio of 860.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect InvenTrust Properties to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVT stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. InvenTrust Properties has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.04, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Read More

Dividend History for InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT)

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.