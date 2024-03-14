Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $128,362.64 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total transaction of $128,362.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $382.99 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.72 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 619.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

