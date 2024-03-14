InTrack Investment Management Inc Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,248. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.10. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $111.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

