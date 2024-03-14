InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 5,851 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kenvue by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after buying an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on KVUE shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.08. 3,267,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,673,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion and a PE ratio of 16.33. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.