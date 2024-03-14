InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 440 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 1.0% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,683. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Scotiabank cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.53.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

