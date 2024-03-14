InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 270 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Motco grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE TTE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,695. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average of $65.79. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
