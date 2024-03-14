InTrack Investment Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.0% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $4,574,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,221,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,058,995.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $4,574,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,221,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,058,995.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,144,112 shares of company stock valued at $316,163,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $304.23. 1,841,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,814,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.21 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.38 and a 200-day moving average of $246.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.