InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases 2,112 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.1% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $473.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,219. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $454.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.24. The company has a market capitalization of $378.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $352.57 and a fifty-two week high of $476.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

