InTrack Investment Management Inc Makes New $955,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 266,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,580,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE IBM traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

