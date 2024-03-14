InTrack Investment Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.5% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after buying an additional 2,497,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,796,000 after acquiring an additional 961,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $535.85. 465,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,430. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.28. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $547.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

