InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $758,000 Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.77. 424,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,842. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.86 and a 52-week high of $209.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.44.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.