InTrack Investment Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,037,737.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 976,000 shares of company stock worth $108,407,460 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.52. 517,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,258. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $115.03. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

