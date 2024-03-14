InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires Shares of 3,118 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,118 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $182.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,845,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,598,599. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a PE ratio of -49.64, a PEG ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

View Our Latest Report on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.