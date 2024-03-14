InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires Shares of 2,106 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 50.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
McKesson Stock Up 1.6 %
MCK stock traded up $8.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $528.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,226. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $537.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $502.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.96.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.
Insider Activity at McKesson
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.
Read Our Latest Analysis on McKesson
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Look Beyond S&P 500 for Big Winners Excluded From Index
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Unlock the Secrets: Navigate the Crypto vs. Stocks Investing Maze
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Southwest Stock Signals the Mother of all Entry Opportunities
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.