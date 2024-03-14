InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc owned 1.92% of Kellanova as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $131,663,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth about $87,611,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,971,000 after buying an additional 1,132,485 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,061,000 after buying an additional 1,051,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE K traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $52.86. 1,334,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,188. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on K. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,298,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,087,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,058,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,735,238. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

