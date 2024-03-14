InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires 595 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.5% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 50,941 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,159,000 after buying an additional 47,071 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.7 %

NVDA traded down $33.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $875.25. 32,421,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,950,344. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $233.60 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $691.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,774 shares of company stock worth $74,815,848 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.