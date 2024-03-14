InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires 500 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,163,000 after acquiring an additional 63,121 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,750,000 after acquiring an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 13.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,243,000 after acquiring an additional 372,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.36.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ELV stock traded down $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $507.90. The stock had a trading volume of 364,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,065. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $516.61. The firm has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $494.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.24.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

