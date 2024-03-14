InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires 3,307 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Bunge Global by 169.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

Shares of BG traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.03. The stock had a trading volume of 509,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,083. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.73.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

