Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Sells $874,591.20 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $874,591.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, March 11th, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,121 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $667,581.16.

On Monday, February 26th, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,337 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $925,987.91.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business's revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

