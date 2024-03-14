International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Short Interest Up 58.8% in February

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the February 14th total of 774,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In related news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,497,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $727,491.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,563.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,256. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,700,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,279,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,740 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in International Seaways by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:INSW traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 191,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,659. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50. International Seaways has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $54.95.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.36 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 51.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.



