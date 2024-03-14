International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.20 Per Share

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share on Saturday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IPF stock opened at GBX 112.35 ($1.44) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £251.83 million, a PE ratio of 528.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. International Personal Finance has a one year low of GBX 89.39 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 134.50 ($1.72).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; microbusiness loans; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans, as well as medical and life insurances.

