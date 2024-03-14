International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from International General Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

International General Insurance has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years. International General Insurance has a payout ratio of 0.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:IGIC opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $612.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.16. International General Insurance has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on International General Insurance from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International General Insurance by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in International General Insurance by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 12.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

