International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Issues Earnings Results

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11, RTT News reports. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. International Game Technology updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IGT opened at $21.73 on Thursday. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1,485.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after buying an additional 1,328,919 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in International Game Technology by 115.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after buying an additional 1,249,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $21,798,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 7,413.8% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 858,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 847,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

