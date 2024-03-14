International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Announces Earnings Results

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. International Game Technology updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of IGT opened at $21.73 on Thursday. International Game Technology has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Quarry LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 471.9% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 71.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

