International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Hits New 12-Month High at $199.18

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $199.18 and last traded at $198.76, with a volume of 2616048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $180.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

