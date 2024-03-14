Interface, Inc. (TILE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on April 12th

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Interface has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years. Interface has a dividend payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $898.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Interface has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $15.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.16 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Interface will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Interface by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Interface during the second quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TILE. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Report on TILE

Interface Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.