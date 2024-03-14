Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Interface has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years. Interface has a payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Interface has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $898.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. Interface had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Interface will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TILE. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Interface

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Interface by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Interface by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Interface during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.