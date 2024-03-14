InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on IHG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IHG

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

IHG opened at $106.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.81. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $63.12 and a twelve month high of $112.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 621.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.