Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $209,198,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $295,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,617 shares of company stock worth $20,784,288. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

ICE stock opened at $137.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.66 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.55. The stock has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.