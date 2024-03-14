Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IDN opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.68. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $2.88.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Intellicheck in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Intellicheck by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.