Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $28.49. Approximately 327,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,634,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $566,309.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,937,477.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $172,134.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $566,309.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,937,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,955. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

