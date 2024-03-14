Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Major Shareholder Sells $253,890,000.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners Iv sold 7,000,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $253,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,738,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,397,016.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Intapp Trading Down 1.6 %

Intapp stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.80. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Intapp by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

