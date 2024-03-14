Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Jerry C. Griffin Sells 554 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total value of $109,719.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $189.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -256.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.39. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INSP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $1,452,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 29.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.