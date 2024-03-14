Insider Selling: X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) COO Sells $13,559.92 in Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) COO Mary Dibiase sold 15,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $13,559.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mary Dibiase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Mary Dibiase sold 3,683 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $3,719.83.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.44. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 15,789 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

Featured Stories

