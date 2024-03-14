Insider Selling: Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Sells 4,016 Shares of Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) VP Dustin Combs sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $115,700.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $61,941.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Weyco Group stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.48. 6,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,841. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $280.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.84. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $33.70.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 31.65%.
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.
