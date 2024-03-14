Insider Selling: Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Sells 4,016 Shares of Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) VP Dustin Combs sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $115,700.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $61,941.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Weyco Group stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.48. 6,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,841. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $280.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.84. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $33.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Weyco Group by 23.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Weyco Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Weyco Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

