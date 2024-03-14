Insider Selling: Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) CAO Sells $4,004,591.44 in Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

