Insider Selling: U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) EVP Stacy Russell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
U.S. Silica Price Performance
Shares of SLCA opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $955.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.23. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.64.
U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica
U.S. Silica Company Profile
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.
