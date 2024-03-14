Insider Selling: Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) CAO Sells 20,803 Shares of Stock

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $279,592.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. Sinclair, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $846.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.75 million. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 26.46%. Sinclair’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 59,859 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sinclair by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

