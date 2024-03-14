Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Insider Sells $271,830.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $550,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Charles Collier sold 8,365 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $528,668.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.56. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,533,000 after purchasing an additional 380,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roku by 85.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,986,000 after purchasing an additional 622,746 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

