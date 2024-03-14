Insider Selling: Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) Major Shareholder Sells 2,107 Shares of Stock

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) major shareholder J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 2,107 shares of Paltalk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $10,429.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,490,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
J. Crew Delaware Trust B also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 13th, J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 12,697 shares of Paltalk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $63,104.09.
- On Monday, February 12th, J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 4,245 shares of Paltalk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $21,097.65.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 4,300 shares of Paltalk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $21,371.00.
Paltalk Stock Performance
PALT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,810. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a market cap of $45.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 0.83. Paltalk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $5.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paltalk
Paltalk Company Profile
Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paltalk
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How to Use Bull Call Backspreads for Uncapped Upside if Bullish
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- UiPath Stock: Analysts Blaze a Path to Higher Share Prices
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Paltalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paltalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.