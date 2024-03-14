Insider Selling: Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) Major Shareholder Sells 2,107 Shares of Stock

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) major shareholder J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 2,107 shares of Paltalk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $10,429.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,490,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

J. Crew Delaware Trust B also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 12,697 shares of Paltalk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $63,104.09.

On Monday, February 12th, J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 4,245 shares of Paltalk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $21,097.65.

On Wednesday, February 7th, J. Crew Delaware Trust B sold 4,300 shares of Paltalk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $21,371.00.

Paltalk Stock Performance

PALT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,810. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a market cap of $45.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 0.83. Paltalk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $5.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paltalk

Paltalk Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paltalk by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paltalk during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Paltalk during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Paltalk by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paltalk during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

Featured Articles

